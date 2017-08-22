Pennsylvania’s Venture Programs Adds Rawlings as Senior Underwriter

Venture Programs, a national insurance program administrator based in West Chester, Penn., has added Brian Rawlings as senior underwriter to support FITLIFE, its new program for fitness, wellness and spa services.

As senior underwriter, Rawlings will be responsible for building relationships to develop and grow FITLIFE, as well as help distinguish the program’s products and services from its competition. The new program provides a variety of insurance products and services for health clubs, tennis/racquet clubs, athletic clubs, gyms, dance studios, destination and day spas, aerobics, mind-body, pilates, fitness franchise operations and other niche fitness studios.

Rawlings comes to Venture from the Cincinnati Insurance Company in Fairfield, Ohio, where he worked as national program director. There, he oversaw the company’s fitness business. He also spent time as a production underwriter and senior underwriter for commercial lines. Before entering the insurance industry, Rawlings served as center director and family life director at the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati, and he worked as community center director for the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

Venture Programs is a program manager that designs, underwrites and distributes industry-specific insurance packages. It has underwriting alliances with carrier groups including Old Republic, Chubb, Allied World, Hamilton, RSUI, USLI, Zurich North America, Monitor and Lloyd’s of London. Founded in 1993, Venture provides specialty insurance packages for select vertical industries, including golf and country clubs, resorts, hotels, hunting and fishing lodges and city and social clubs, as well as commercial marine, fitness and spa facilities and hard-to-place property risks.

Source: Venture Programs