Massachusetts’ Hospitality Insurance Group CEO to Retire in 2018

Hospitality Insurance Group President and CEO John W. Tympanick has announced his 2018 retirement after 26 years with the Southborough, Mass.-based company.
“After 26 years helping to create a successful regional multi-line insurance company from its humble beginnings as a single line, mono-state JUA (joint underwriting association), I have decided to retire, effective June 2018,” he said in a press release issued by Hospitality Insurance Group. “As a growing company, we can only be as successful as the team of colleagues that work every day alongside you, and we had the best.”
Starting with the company as a controller in 1991, Tympanick was promoted to chief financial officer in 1993 and then president and CEO in January 2005. He brought the company from a joint underwriting association to a strong regional mutual insurance company, stated William T. McGrail, chairman of the company’s board of directors, in the release.
“While I look forward to my next challenge, I will always look back fondly during my tenure at Hospitality Insurance Group,” Tympanick added in the release.
Hospitality Insurance Group provides commercial insurance coverage to businesses located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont through the independent agency system. The company offers commercial property, general liability, liquor liability and excess policies to owners of establishments that serve or sell liquor, including bars, taverns, restaurants, social clubs and liquor stores, as well as caterers and other qualified businesses.
Source: Hospitality Insurance Group