Advocates Rally Behind New Federal Bill to Fix New York’s Scaffold Law

The Lawsuit Reform Alliance of New York (LRANY) today will join the New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH), Habitat for Humanity, MWBE contractors and other construction and business organizations to applaud Rep. John Faso for introducing the Infrastructure Expansion Act of 2017.

“Congressman Faso’s proposal is an important step in the right direction and should be a wake-up call for Governor Cuomo and the legislature,” said LRANY Executive Director Tom Stebbins in a press release issued by LRANY. “New York’s unique Scaffold Law only benefits the personal injury trial lawyers allowing them to raid our public authorities of valuable taxpayers’ dollars. The trial lawyers lobby continues to dishonestly call this a safety law, in spite of research finding that the law actually increases the rate of worksite injuries.”

The proposed legislation would apply a comparative negligence standard to New York construction projects that receive federal funding. The bill would not block New York’s ability to receive federal funding. Instead, the measure would aim to save taxpayers’ money by applying the legal standard found in the rest of the country to projects in New York. Currently, New York judges apply absolute liability to lawsuits brought under the Scaffold Law, which can drive up the cost of construction projects in the state.

The Lawsuit Reform Alliance of New York is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit association of businesses, professionals, healthcare providers, membership organizations, taxpayers and citizens committed to changing New York’s legal system to help create jobs and energize its economy.

Source: The Lawsuit Reform Alliance of New York

Related: