Connecticut’s Sutton James Aviation Insurance Brokers Joins Optisure

Sutton James Aviation Insurance Brokers, a Hartford, Conn.-based resource for aviation-related coverages throughout North and South America, has joined Optisure Risk Partners to lead the development of Optisure’s Aviation Practice Group.

Jon Doolittle, president of Sutton James, and the entire Sutton James team have joined the organization and will have responsibility for providing insurance offerings to Optisure’s aviation client base. The team will represent Optisure clients in the buying and use of aviation-related insurance coverage.

Doolittle has an aviation career spanning more than 30 years. Since starting Sutton James in 1986, he has built the organization into an authority in bringing clients and carriers together in the marketplace, according to Optisure CEO Peter R. Milnes in a company press release.

Through joining Optisure, Sutton James saw the availability of greater capability offerings for long-time clients coupled with enhanced opportunities for its team to grow internally, Doolittle said in the release.

Sutton James’ broker staff is comprised of licensed pilots with aviation experience and carrier relationships, having developed specialty programs that include an insurance program tailored specifically to meet the needs of qualified Robinson Helicopter operators.

Optisure is a Manchester, N.H.-based provider of risk management and insurance solutions. Optisure’s regional partners operate locally but with global capabilities, addressing the spectrum of risk management, employee benefit and property-casualty insurance needs.

Source: Optisure Risk partners