Hiscox UK Taps AIG’s White as London Regional Mgr, Professional & Specialty Lines

Specialist global insurer Hiscox has announced the appointment of Trish White as London regional manager for Professional and Specialty Commercial lines within Hiscox UK.

White joins Hiscox from AIG, where she had worked since 2007 in a range of roles including regional underwriting manager, regional manager, and, most recently, Business Solutions director. White began her career at NEM Insurance in 1987 as a professional trainee underwriter and has worked for AGF, Independent and Allianz in various underwriting and management roles.

Based in London and reporting to Derrick Potton, sales director for Hiscox UK and Ireland, White will use her experience in commercial and operational strategic development to build broker relationships in London.

Derrick said: “We’re really pleased that Trish has chosen to join Hiscox and lead our London Commercial team. I’m very excited about what someone of her considerable caliber can bring not only to our team but also to the wider business.”

As well as her substantial experience within the insurance industry, White is involved in The Girl’s Network’s mentoring scheme, which works to inspire and empower girls from disadvantaged communities to explore a career in business.

Source: Hiscox