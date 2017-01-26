Aon Plc’s Group President McGill Steps Down

Aon plc announced that group president, Steve McGill is leaving the firm to explore new opportunities.

Greg Case, president and CEO of Aon plc, commented: “During his decade at Aon, Steve has developed a well-earned reputation as a tireless innovator on behalf of clients. Those efforts have been critical to our success and highly relevant to the global insurance marketplace, particularly in London, where he has worked closely with insurers to create exceptional value for our clients. I am grateful to him for his leadership and wish him the best as he begins a new chapter of his career.”

McGill commented: “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished at Aon over the last decade and wish nothing but the best for my colleagues and our clients. I’m at a point in my career where I feel compelled to explore new opportunities to serve the insurance industry and the UK as we navigate these unique times and am excited by the prospect of beginning a new chapter.”

Eric Andersen, CEO of Aon Benfield and Mike O’Connor, CEO of Aon Risk Solutions, will work together to jointly build Aon’s global risk business and report directly to president and CEO Greg Case. The transition is effective immediately.

Source: Aon