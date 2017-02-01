PwC Appoints Delbridge as London Market Insurance leader

Paul Delbridge has taken on the role of London market insurance leader at PwC. Delbridge is a partner with 30 years’ experience at the firm, including three years in New York, almost all of which has been spent in the insurance and reinsurance sectors, PwC said in a statement.

He has worked on a wide range of client projects in areas such as underwriting and pricing, ERM and Solvency II, mergers and acquisitions, audits, cost reduction, performance management and data and analytics, PwC added.

He will have responsibility for the firm’s activities and services – audit, tax and advisory – to the Lloyd’s, London company market and major broker markets. He takes over the role from Jim Bichard, who has taken over the leadership of PwC’s UK insurance practice.

Delbridge commented: “I am very excited about taking on this role within our practice. Despite facing tough trading conditions, the London market continues to be very dynamic, with modernization, innovation, diversity and disruption all high on the agenda.”

Jim Bichard, UK insurance leader at PwC, said: “The London market is hugely important for PwC’s insurance practice and one where we have continued to grow and establish a leading presence in the assurance, deals, tax and advisory spaces supporting our clients. Paul brings a fantastic wealth of experience and is ideally suited to developing and innovating how we work with our London market and broking clients in the future.”

Source: PwC

Related: