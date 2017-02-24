Chubb’s Draper Jumps to Navigators to Head International Casualty

The Navigators Group Inc. said that David J. Draper has joined the company as head of International Casualty.

Draper is responsible for developing Navigators’ international casualty business outside of the United States in Europe, including in the UK, and in Asia.

Draper reports to Colin D. Sprott, chief underwriting officer, Navigators International, and is based in the company’s London office.

Draper has 30 years of underwriting, broker and client development experience in UK and international casualty insurance. He joins Navigators from Chubb Insurance, where he most recently served as International Casualty manager in the Overseas General Division. Draper previously held various leadership roles in underwriting portfolio management, client relationship and broker management at QBE European Operations. Earlier in his career, he spent a number of years as a casualty underwriter within the Lloyd’s market.