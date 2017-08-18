XL Catlin Taps Willis Towers Watson’s Piper as UK Client & Distribution Director

XL Catlin announced the appointment of Louise Piper as UK Client and Distribution director, effective Sept. 1, 2017.

In this role, Piper will be responsible for working with brokers and clients to ensure that XL Catlin continues to provide the right solutions to meet client’s needs, XL Catlin said in a statement.

Piper has over 25 years’ experience in insurance. She joins XL Catlin from Willis Towers Watson where she had been head of UK Retail Broking since 2015. She previously spent 15 years at Marsh Ltd. where she held a number of leadership roles including, most recently, head of National Corporate Placement.

Source: XL Catlin