Beazley Estimates $150M Earnings Hit From Hurricanes, Earthquakes

Lloyd’s of London insurer Beazley Plc estimated losses from Atlantic Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and a series of earthquakes in Mexico would reduce 2017 earnings by about $150 million.
The insurer’s early estimates point to aggregate net cost from the hurricanes and earthquakes of between $175-$275 million, it said on Friday.
Beazley said it would provide a further update on Nov. 9, adding that there is still significant uncertainty surrounding the cost of these events.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Rachel Armstrong)
