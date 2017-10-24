Aon Benfield Names Siccardi as EMEA & UK Head of Client Services

Aon Benfield, the reinsurance intermediary and capital adviser of Aon plc, has appointed Leonora Siccardi as EMEA & UK Head of Client Services.

Based in London and reporting to Maggie Westdale, CFO of Aon Benfield, Richard Posgate, co-CEO of EMEA for Aon Benfield, and Nick Frankland, UK CEO of Aon Benfield, Siccardi will oversee the strategic direction of the firm’s EMEA and UK claims and client services functions to ensure clients receive an outstanding service, both on a day-to-day basis and also post catastrophic events.

The new role represents an expansion of her current responsibilities as UK Head of Client Services at Aon Benfield.

Having joined Aon in 2006, Siccardi has held several positions within the group including claims manager for the Southern European Group Division, and team leader for the Financial & Professional Services Claims Coordinator Team for Aon Risk Solutions. In 2012, she moved to Aon Benfield to become head of Facultative EMEA Claims, and from 2014 served as head of Claims Advocacy for Aon Risk Solutions, with responsibility for the development and delivery of a claims strategy for Aon’s Global Broking Centre in London.

Other career highlights include working for Munich Re in Italy, and Willis in London.

Siccardi graduated in Law from the University of Genoa, and has a master’s degree in Risk Management from the Bocconi Business School in Milan.

Maggie Westdale, CFO of Aon Benfield said: “Leonora will oversee the strategic direction of our EMEA & UK claims and client services functions to ensure we are effectively responding to our clients’ needs and strengthening our competitive advantage, while driving consistent best practices across our regional hubs.”

Source: Aon Benfield