South Dakota Bucks National Trend of Increased Crash Fatalities

Crash fatalities are rising in many states but they’re going down in South Dakota.

According to the National Safety Council, South Dakota had the fourth-lowest crash fatality rate in the country in 2016. Nationally, fatal crashes went up 6 percent. In South Dakota, the rate actually decreased by 13 percent from 2015.

KELO-TV reports that South Dakota officials credit the decrease in fatal crashes to cooperation between different emergency and law enforcement agencies, as well as with the public.

Figures show 116 people were killed in crashes in South Dakota in 2016. Nationally 40,200 people died in crashes last year.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.