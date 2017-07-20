General Indemnity Group Acquires Kansas’ Surety Support Services

General Indemnity Group LLC (GIG), a subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corp., has acquired Surety Support Services Inc., of Overland Park, Kansas.

Tracing its origins back almost 40 years, Surety Support Services (SSS) provides surety-only services to contractors, insurance agents, brokers and all types of businesses. In addition to expertise with hard to place and SBA program bonds, SSS also has numerous facilities for standard and preferred accounts. SSS provides bonds for customers in all 50 states.

The business and its employees will remain under the continued leadership of Gary Bradley in their current location outside of Kansas City.

This is the third acquisition for GIG in the surety space.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

