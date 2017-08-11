Classic Cars Worth Millions Destroyed by Fire in Illinois

Dozens of antique vehicles were destroyed when a fire swept through a garage outside the southern Illinois community of Staunton.

Staunton Fire Protection District Chief Rick Haase says about a third of the building that served as Country Classic Cars’ showroom and warehouse was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived late Tuesday.

Firefighters from 13 departments tackled the blaze. Haase says the majority of the personnel were used to shuttle water to the site, which had no access to fire hydrants due to its rural location.

Business owner Russ Noel estimates about 150 classic cars likely worth millions were damaged.

Investigators with the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office were on scene Wednesday to look into the cause of the blaze. Haase says determining the origin of fires in a single large room is difficult.

