Ford Motor Co. to Pay Up to $10.1M to Settle EEOC Harassment Case

Ford Motor Co. has agreed to pay up to $10.125 million to settle an investigation by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) over alleged sex and race harassment at two Ford plants, the federal agency announced.

In its investigation, the EEOC found reasonable cause to believe that personnel at two Ford facilities in the Chicago area, the Chicago Assembly Plant and the Chicago Stamping Plant, had subjected female and African-American employees to sexual and racial harassment.

The EEOC also found that the company retaliated against employees who complained about the harassment or discrimination.

Ford chose to voluntarily resolve this issue with the EEOC, without admission of liability, to avoid an extended dispute.

The conciliation agreement provides monetary relief of up to $10.125 million to those who are found eligible through a claims process established by the agreement.

The agreement also ensures that during the next five years, Ford will conduct regular training at two of its Chicago-area facilities; continue to disseminate its anti-harassment and anti-discrimination policies and procedures to employees and new hires; report to EEOC regarding complaints of harassment and/or related discrimination; and monitor its workforce regarding issues of alleged sexual or racial harassment and related discrimination.

Source: EEOC