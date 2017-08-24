Ohio Insurance Department: All Counties to Have Access to Health Coverage

Ohio Department of Insurance Director Jillian Froment announced that all counties will now have access to health insurance have on the federal exchange in 2018.

Froment said health insurance from CareSource will be available in Paulding County in 2018. Paulding County was the last of 20 counties that had faced the potential of not having access to health insurance next year.

On July 31, the department joined five insurers, including CareSource, to announce coverage options in the other 19 counties.

In the coming weeks the department will work with insurers to finalize the products and rates that will be available on the exchange in 2018. The department’s review of those filings will be completed by early September and insurers must sign contracts with the federal government by late September to sell coverage on the federal exchange.

Including Paulding County, the 20 counties where coverage has been restored are: Coshocton, Crawford, Guernsey, Hancock, Harrison, Hocking, Holmes, Jackson, Knox, Lawrence, Logan, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Paulding, Perry, Van Wert, Vinton, Williams and Wyandot. More than 11,000 Ohioans purchase coverage through the health care exchange in those counties.

Company Coverage Breakdown of Previously Bare Counties

Buckeye Health Plan: Harrison, Logan, and Van Wert

CareSource: Guernsey, Jackson, Lawrence, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Paulding, Perry, and Vinton

Medical Mutual of Ohio: Crawford, Knox, Hocking, and Hancock

Molina Health Care of Ohio: Coshocton, Hancock, and Holmes

Paramount Health Care: Williams and Wyandot

Source: Ohio Department of Insurance