Hylant Partners with Ohio and Michigan-Based Insurance Agencies

Hylant, based in Toledo, Ohio, has entered into a strategic partnership with Pinkney-Perry Insurance Agency Inc., one of the oldest and largest minority-owned insurance agencies in Ohio, and Camryn Insurance Service LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Comer Holdings LLC in Detroit, Mich.

Through this partnership, the companies will continue to meet the insurance and risk management needs of companies across the United States, including those that value minority business enterprise spend considerations.

Since its beginning in 1961, Pinkney-Perry has been a 100 percent minority-owned and -operated insurance and financial services company. Incorporated in Ohio in 1965, it is the oldest and largest minority-owned insurance agency in the state. From its humble beginnings as a writer of primarily homeowners, auto and life insurance, Pinkney-Perry has evolved to one of Ohio’s premier business insurance agencies.

Camryn Insurance Services LLC was formed in 2013 as a property and casualty agency with headquarters in Southfield, Mich. Camryn is one of a group of companies owned by Comer Holdings LLC.

Hylant was founded in 1935 and is a full-service insurance brokerage with 14 offices in Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee and Florida. As a member of the Worldwide Broker Network, Hylant offers complete risk management services, employee benefits brokerage and consultation, loss control, healthcare management and insurance solutions for businesses and individuals.

Source: Hylant