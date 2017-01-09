Ryan Specialty Group Names Rosson Senior Vice President

Ryan Specialty Group LLC has named Charlie Rosson senior vice president.

Rosson is based in San Francisco, Calif. He will work to develop RSG penetration with brokers on a national basis.

He has 23 years of experience in the insurance industry. He was Most recently the CEO of Woodruff-Sawyer & Co. The firm announced in September that Rosson was stepping down.

RSG is an international specialty insurance organization, which includes a wholesale brokerage firm, underwriting companies and specialty services.