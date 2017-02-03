Nationwide Re-Signs with NFL for 4 More Years

Nationwide and the National Football League announced that the Ohio-based insurer will remain an official auto, home and life insurance sponsor of the league for the next four years.

As part of the agreement, Nationwide will continue as the presenting sponsor of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which honors a player’s volunteer and charity work as well as his excellence on the field.

“Nationwide cares deeply about the communities where our members and associates live and work. This award aligns closely with our mission to improve those communities and be more than a business,” said Terrance Williams, Nationwide’s chief marketing officer.

As the first corporate sponsor of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, over the past three years Nationwide has given nearly $800,000 to nominee foundations.

The new agreement includes associate sponsorship of the NFL Draft and sponsorship of NFL Honors, a football and entertainment event where the NFL salutes its best players and plays from the season.

As an official sponsor, Nationwide will be able to feature the NFL “shield” and the collective marks of all 32 NFL teams in national marketing and advertising campaigns.

“The NFL remains one of the best avenues to share Nationwide’s message of being able to protect the many sides of our members,” said Williams. “Partnering with the NFL allows us to continue to share that message with a diverse and extensive audience.”

