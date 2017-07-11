Willis Towers Watson Announces New Leadership for North America Brokerage Unit

Global insurance broker Willis Towers Watson has made several senior appointments in its North America Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB) business.

Mark Rusas has been appointed CRB Northeast region leader, where he will be responsible for growth strategy and talent acquisition in New England, metro New York and Buffalo. Rusas, a 27-year industry veteran, joined Willis Towers Watson in 2003 to serve as the Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) practice leader. He will continue to lead the M&A practice for the business, which delivers risk management products and services to the alternative asset community and their portfolio company investments. He is based in New York and reports to Mike Liss, head of Corporate Risk and Broking, North America.

Will Eustace has been appointed head casualty coverage officer, part of the company’s North America broking organization. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for casualty coverage solutions for clients including insurance policy form and manuscript policy wording. Eustace has 16 years in the industry and joined Willis Towers Watson from Marsh USA where he was Legal and Policy Forms advisor. He is based in New York and reports to Joe Peiser, head of Broking, North America.

Jim Dorion has been appointed head of Liability Claim Consulting and Carrier Relations, part of the company’s Risk Control and Claim Advocacy business. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for the consulting and advocacy services within the company’s liability claims function. He will also maintain claim relationships with all major trading partners. Dorion has 22 years in the industry and joined Willis Towers Watson from Marsh USA where he was the global practice leader for Complex Liability Consulting and Chief Claim Officer for Casualty and Specialty Lines. He is based in New York and reports to Marc Hindman, head of Risk Control and Claim Advocacy, North America.

Henry Daar has been appointed head of National Property Claims, part of the company’s Risk Control and Claim Advocacy business. In this newly created role, he will be responsible assisting clients in securing contract certainty, coverage enhancements and assisting in complex property claim resolutions. Daar has over 37 years in the industry as a property coverage lawyer and joined Willis Towers Watson from Aon where he was executive vice president of property claims. He is based in Chicago and reports to Marc Hindman.

Willis Towers Watson has 40,000 employees serving more than 140 countries.