Chubb Names New Leadership in Casualty Major Accounts for North America

Chubb today has made new leadership appointments within its Global Casualty and Excess Casualty lines of business for its North America Major Accounts division, which serves large U.S.- and Canadian-based companies requiring risk management for complex global risks. The following appointments are effective immediately:

Bill Rabl has been appointed executive vice president, Chubb Global Casualty. He will lead Chubb’s Global Casualty business unit. In this new expanded role, he will have overall responsibility and oversight of the day-to-day operations for Chubb’s global primary casualty coverage offerings and services for U.S. and Canadian domiciled large national and multinational companies. In 2002 Rabl joined ACE (acquired by Chubb) and previously served as chief operating officer for Chubb’s Global Casualty business. He will report to Matt Merna, chief operating officer, North America Major Accounts and will be based in New York City, N.Y.

Lou Capparelli has been appointed executive vice president, Chubb Global Casualty Field Operations. Capparelli, who previously served as senior vice president, Chubb Global Casualty, will now oversee all field operations for the business unit. He will spearhead strategies to deliver services to distribution partners in Chubb’s U.S. and Canadian branch offices. All branch managers supporting Chubb Global Casualty will report to Capparelli. Based in New York City, Capparelli will report to Rabl.

Bill Hazelton has been named executive vice president of Chubb Construction Industry Practice, Environmental and Excess Casualty In this expanded new role, Hazelton will oversee Chubb’s Excess Casualty business operations. He will continue to lead and retain current responsibilities for Chubb’s Construction Industry Practice, Environmental and Primary and Excess Construction lines of business. Hazelton will report to Chris Maleno, senior vice president, Chubb Group and Division President, North America Major Accounts, and will be based in New York City.

Joseph Fobert has been appointed executive vice president, Chubb Excess Casualty. Reporting to Hazelton, Fobert will lead and handle all day-to-day management and field operations for Chubb’s Excess Casualty business unit. All excess casualty underwriting segments will report to Fobert, who will be based in New York City.

These appointments follow the recent appointments of Ross Bertossi to vice president of Global Underwriting, and Merna to chief operating officer of Chubb’s North America Major Accounts division, and “further reinforce” the insurer’s “deep bench of leadership,” said Maleno.