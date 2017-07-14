Big ‘I’ Expands Symington’s Role to Include Industry Relations

The Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America (Big “I”) announced that Charles E. Symington Jr. will now serve as the association’s senior vice president for external, industry and government affairs.

The title means industry relations has ben added to his responsibilities.

“Charles’ leadership is imperative on our team and will be instrumental as we continue to develop and expand our relationships with our industry partners,” said Bob Rusbuldt, Big “I” president and CEO.

Symington joined the Big “I” team in 2004 as vice president of federal government affairs and has risen through the ranks. In addition to his new duties in industry relations, he oversees federal and state government affairs, political affairs, grassroots, public relations and communications for the association.

Previously, Symington served as a senior counsel to the U. S. House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services from 2000 to 2003 where he was responsible for insurance issues. He also served as majority counsel for the House Committee on Energy and Commerce as where he concentrated on health care policy and oversight. Prior to his time on Capitol Hill, Symington was an attorney with the law firms of Matricardi & Moylan in Springfield, Virginia, and Drew, Eckl & Farnham in Atlanta, where he specialized in insurance defense litigation.