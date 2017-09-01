Chubb Broadens Cyber Enterprise Risk Management Products

Chubb has broadened its enterprise risk management options for Chubb commercial cyber policyholders in the United States and Canada.
Two new policy forms, Cyber Enterprise Risk Management (Cyber ERM) and DigiTech Enterprise Risk Management (DigiTech ERM), combine cyber insurance with loss mitigation and incident response services, giving organizations across all industries and sizes an enterprise risk management option to address their cyber risks. Both policy forms are available in the wholesale and retail markets.
Chubb’s Cyber ERM and DigiTech ERM policies provide a fully integrated product to policyholders, enabling them to mitigate, manage and insure cyber and technology exposures.
Key features of Cyber ERM and DigiTech ERM include:
- Customizable options to address clients’ needs, regardless of size or type of risk
- Chubb’s loss mitigation and incident response services
- Extensive claims experience: on average, Chubb handles claims involving more than two cyber incidents every day
- Fast Track quoting platform offers online quoting and real-time policy issuance for eligible small risks in the United States within minutes
- Cybercrime coverage is available by endorsement or under separate cover from Chubb’s Fidelity and Crime product offerings
- Covers Cyber Incident Response Expenses, with consumer-based options
- No minimum premiums; premiums scale for all risk sizes based on scope of coverage and limits
- Eligibility for up to $25 million in limits; maximum capacity of $100 million available through Chubb’s Global Cyber Facility for qualifying risks
- Available on a primary and excess basis