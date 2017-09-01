Chubb Broadens Cyber Enterprise Risk Management Products

Chubb has broadened its enterprise risk management options for Chubb commercial cyber policyholders in the United States and Canada.

Two new policy forms, Cyber Enterprise Risk Management (Cyber ERM) and DigiTech Enterprise Risk Management (DigiTech ERM), combine cyber insurance with loss mitigation and incident response services, giving organizations across all industries and sizes an enterprise risk management option to address their cyber risks. Both policy forms are available in the wholesale and retail markets.

Chubb’s Cyber ERM and DigiTech ERM policies provide a fully integrated product to policyholders, enabling them to mitigate, manage and insure cyber and technology exposures.

Key features of Cyber ERM and DigiTech ERM include: