National Flood Insurance Program Extended Until Dec. 8

President Donald Trump last Friday signed legislation reauthorizing the National Flood Insurance Program until Dec. 8, 2017, which buys more time for Congress to consider reforms of the program.

The NFIP was set to expire in a few weeks on Sept. 30.

The NFIP extension is part of a Congressional continuing resolution (H.R. 601) raising the debt limit and funding the U.S. government until Dec. 8. It also authorizes a total of $15.25 billion in emergency disaster relief including $7.8 billion for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“[A]s the damage from Hurricane Irma unfolds, it is especially important that the men and women in the Southeast and our Caribbean territories stand strong and rest assured that this Administration will always put the needs of the American people above partisan politics as usual,” Trump said upon signing the measure.