New York Marine & General Insured Las Vegas Festival Targeted by Shooter

October 18, 2017

A Live National Entertainment Inc. Las Vegas country musical festival that was targeted Oct. 1 in the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history was insured by New York Marine & General Insurance Co., according to a permit document filed in September.

Insurance for the festival was brokered by Integro USA, Inc., according to the document. The coverage applies to the festival, MGM Resorts International Inc., which owns the festival grounds, and others, according to the document.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Alden Bentley)

