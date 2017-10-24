Lockton Appointed Program Administrator of Swiss Re Lawyers PL Program

Lockton Affinity has been appointed as the exclusive program administrator for Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Lawyers Professional Liability Insurance for firms with one to 19 attorneys in California, Kansas, Missouri and Texas, effective January 1, 2018,
Benefits of the Lockton Affinity Lawyers program include:
- Competitive pricing
- Quick and easy applications
- Free CLE credits and risk management
- Auto renewal
- Retirement tail
- Deductible reduction mechanism
- Claims team
- First and third party cyber coverage options
The program is led by an A+ rated carrier with over $3.3 billion in reserves and over 40 years of experience in covering lawyers.
Lockton Affinity is a national program administrator serving an array of industries ranging from small business, financial institutions and franchise businesses to fraternal organizations and common-cause groups.