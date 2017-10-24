Lockton Appointed Program Administrator of Swiss Re Lawyers PL Program

Lockton Affinity has been appointed as the exclusive program administrator for Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Lawyers Professional Liability Insurance for firms with one to 19 attorneys in California, Kansas, Missouri and Texas, effective January 1, 2018,

Benefits of the Lockton Affinity Lawyers program include:

Competitive pricing

Quick and easy applications

Free CLE credits and risk management

Auto renewal

Retirement tail

Deductible reduction mechanism

Claims team

First and third party cyber coverage options

The program is led by an A+ rated carrier with over $3.3 billion in reserves and over 40 years of experience in covering lawyers.

Lockton Affinity is a national program administrator serving an array of industries ranging from small business, financial institutions and franchise businesses to fraternal organizations and common-cause groups.