Arkansas Commissioner Tapped for NAIC Committee Leadership Post

Arkansas Insurance Commissioner Allen Kerr has been named vice-chairman of the Market Regulation and Consumer Affairs (D) Committee of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

In a statement released by the Arkansas Insurance Department, Kerr said he is “honored to be selected by my fellow commissioners to be a leader of this committee that plays an important role on behalf of insurance consumers in our state and across the nation. I look forward to using this new role to enhance AID’s ability to responsibly and efficiently execute our consumer protection mission while also encouraging the growth of the insurance industry in our state.”

The mission of the Market Regulation and Consumer Affairs (D) Committee is to monitor all aspects of the market regulatory process for continuous improvement. This includes market analysis, regulatory interventions with companies and multi-jurisdictional collaboration.

The committee will also review and make recommendations regarding the underwriting and market practices of insurers and producers as those practices affect insurance consumers, including the availability and affordability of insurance.

Source: Arkansas Insurance Department