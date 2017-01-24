XL Catlin Adds Goebel, Buttner to Dallas Excess Casualty Team

XL Catlin’s Excess Casualty unit has added Byron D. Goebel and Eric Buttner to its Dallas team as senior underwriters in Dallas.

Goebel joins XL Catlin with nearly 30 years of underwriting and broker experience, most recently serving as excess underwriter at CNA Financial where he developed a diverse portfolio of Lead Umbrella and Excess Casualty programs.

With more than 25 years of underwriting, claims and business development experience, Buttner joins XL Catlin’s Dallas team from Travelers where he served as an Excess Casualty account executive.

Source: XL Catlin