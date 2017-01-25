31 Houses Damaged or Destroyed by Tornadoes in Louisiana

Authorities say tornadoes destroyed or damaged 31 houses and RVs in Louisiana last weekend: 29 in the northwest near Plain Dealing, and two in the Natchitoches Parish town of Natchez. Officials say nobody was seriously hurt.

The National Weather Service tells local news media that both areas were hit Saturday by EF-2 twisters, with 115-mph winds in Bossier Parish and 120-mph winds in Natchez.

Howard Johnson of Natchez told KTBS-TV he woke as his house was being torn apart. It wound up in the Red River.

KSLA-TV reports that a survivor crawled out of his rolling mobile home.

Plain Dealing resident N.D. MacKellar told The Times that as windows burst, he ran, carrying his wife to their bathtub. He says he was sure they were going to die.

