Arkansas Bill Would Limit Attorneys’ Fees, Punitive Damages

An Arkansas Senate committee has advanced a proposed constitutional amendment that would ask voters to limit some attorneys’ fees and punitive damages in court cases.

The Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee voted on Feb. 14 to advance the proposal to the full Senate. The panel did so after Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Dan Kemp testified against the measure.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the resolution’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Missy Irvin of Mountain View, says she will ask the Senate to vote on her proposal today. She says the measure would reduce legal judgments against healthcare providers, which would lead to a decrease in medical malpractice insurance rates.

Lawmakers can propose up to three constitutional amendments this session for voters to consider in the 2018 general election.

