Brinson Takes Over as President of Texas Surplus Lines Assoc.

Teri Brinson, executive vice president of M.D. Jensvold & Co., has taken over as president of the Texas Surplus Lines Association (TSLA) for 2017.

She brings more than 35 years of experience and leadership in the insurance industry to her position. Brinson worked as a retail agent for 18 years before joining M.D. Jensvold & Co. in 1992, where she took over as vice president. She has served as executive vice president since 2014.

Prior to her appointment as TSLA president, she served on multiple association committees, including as chair of the Stamping Office Committee. She joined the board of directors in 2011 and became an officer in 2014. Most recently, she held the position of TSLA vice president.

Serving alongside Brinson in TSLA leadership positions are Vice President Garrett Sprowls and Secretary/Treasurer Matt Leicht.

Brinson’s introduction to the insurance industry was as a high school student, where she participated in a half-day vocational program. At that point, she planned to go into law enforcement, but when the time came to enter the police academy, she said it was too difficult to walk away from the career she had already established in insurance.

With the underway, TSLA expects the current Texas legislative session to be a busy one for the insurance industry. So far, hail litigation reform and the addition of an exemption for “industrial insureds” in the surplus lines market have been introduced, but TSLA also ensures that other bills do not have a negative effect on the industry.

Source: TSLA, Surplus Lines Stamping Office of Texas