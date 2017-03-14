Texas Bill Banning Texting While Driving Statewide Goes to Senate

A bill that passed the Texas Senate State Affairs Committee on March 13 aims to restrict texting while driving statewide.

While several cities already have ordinances that restrict texting while behind the wheel, SB 31 by state Sen. Judith Zaffirini of Laredo would make it illegal statewide, according to the Texas Senate announcement.

This is the fifth session in a row that Zaffirini has carried such legislation. Zaffirini says that texting and driving poses a deadly threat on the roadways. She cited studies showing that states that enacted texting bans saw a decrease of about one and a half driving fatalities every month, and a seven percent decrease in crash-related hospitalizations.

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry vetoed a similar bill that passed the legislature in 2011.

“Clearly, given Texas’ size and population, many more crashes would be avoided and lives saved if this bill is passed,” she said in the Senate announcement.

This bill passed the committee 6-3 and now heads to the full Senate.

Source: Texas State Senate

