Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires Houston’s Zuber Insurance Agency

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has acquired Zuber Insurance Agency Inc. in Houston, Texas. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Zuber Insurance was founded in 1934 by J.L. Zuber. Expanded under the leadership of his son Joseph and grandson Alan, Zuber Insurance is a full-service insurance agency offering commercial and personal property/casualty insurance, employee benefits and life insurance to clients throughout Texas.

Alan Zuber and his associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Bret VanderVoort, head of Gallagher’s South Central retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and Robby White, head of Gallagher’s South Central employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., an international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has operations in 33 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Source: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.