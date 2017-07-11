Former Texas Businessman Gets 7 Years for Scamming London Insurer

July 11, 2017

A former Texas businessman was sentenced to seven years in prison and ordered to repay nearly $4 million in an insurance scam targeting a British company.

Federal prosecutors say 66-year-old Wesley Michael Woodyard was sentenced July 6 in Dallas. Investigators say the 66-year-old defrauded ACE European Insurance Company of London from 2002 through 2013.

An indictment alleges Woodyard stole money meant to buy annuities for beneficiaries of ACE European Insurance policies, including United Nations employees hurt or killed in connection with their jobs.

Woodyard owned an insurance company and acted an agent to sell annuities. Prosecutors say Woodyard fraudulently induced ACE European Insurance to send funds to bank accounts he controlled.

Woodyard was arrested in Minnesota last year. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud in December.

Latest Comments

  • July 11, 2017 at 2:46 pm
    Agent says:
    Put him in with Madoff and they can enjoy their golden years together.
  • July 11, 2017 at 1:57 pm
    Jack Kanauph says:
    So does he count as part of the 19% that are working past age 65? He'll be making license plates and doing laundry for pay in jail.
