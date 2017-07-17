Contractor Cuts Texas Oil Pipeline; 1,200 Barrels of Crude Spilled

July 17, 2017

Authorities say about 50,000 gallons of crude oil spilled after a contractor accidentally cut an underground pipeline in Central Texas.

A spokesman for Magellan Midstream Partners, Bruce Heine, says the contractor was conducting maintenance on July 13 in the morning when he struck a fitting on the Longhorn pipeline system, causing the spill at the rural site near Bastrop, about 30 miles east of Austin.

Heine says the spill leaked about 1,200 barrels of crude. He says no one was hurt in the spill.

Magellan, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, has shut off the pipeline and cleanup has begun at the site.

Emergency responders ordered a 1-mile area evacuated around the spill, as a precaution.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Get Insurance Journal Every Day

Advertisers

Latest Comments

  • July 17, 2017 at 5:24 pm
    Agent says:
    It is by far the safest method. I hope the contractor has good limits of liability for this accident.
  • July 17, 2017 at 1:28 pm
    mrbob says:
    And I would logically assume the most efficient as well.
  • July 17, 2017 at 1:23 pm
    KentU says:
    As bad as this may seem it is a minor spill compared to what it would be if a freight train pulling tanker cars full of crude oil would create. Transporting oil by pipeline i... read more
See all comments

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

More News
More News Features