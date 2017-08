The Surplus Lines Stamping Office (SLTX) announced that beginning Aug. 1, users who visit the website, www.slsot.org, will be automatically redirected to the new SLTX website at www.sltx.org.

The new website is part of a long-term technology and communication initiative to modernize SLTX and its brand.

Users should update their existing web bookmarks and links to reflect the new domain. SLTX will provide more information as the technology initiative progresses.

Source: SLTX