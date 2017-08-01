Texas’ Threlkeld & Co., Employee Benefits Consulting, Create New Entity

Threlkeld & Co. Insurance, an East Texas firm with 30-plus years in the benefits market, has formed a partnership with Employee Benefits Consulting LLC, a Tyler, Texas, firm with Houston and Dallas connections owned and operated by Rachel Means. The result is a new entity, Threlkeld Benefits Partners LLC.

This combination now serves as the largest book of business in the East Texas market, bringing national brokerage and carrier experience with a local name and feel.

Means is a Beaumont native with a 12-year career in national consulting in all the major markets of Texas, as well as the rust belt of Pennsylvania. Her experience with national and global accounts affords her exposure to organized labor regulations relatively uncommon for practitioners in a right-to-work state like Texas.

Threlkeld & Co. is owned by Todd Threlkeld.

