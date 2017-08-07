Needs of Flood-Damaged Small Businesses in Louisiana Sought in Survey

Louisiana’s flood recovery program is trying to determine the needs of flood-damaged companies by asking small businesses to fill out a statewide survey.

The small business survey is expected to take about 10 minutes to complete and doesn’t require supporting documentation. It can be submitted anonymously.

Restore Louisiana hopes it can use the data gathered from small companies impacted by the March and August 2016 floods to develop additional aid programs.

Currently, a small business assistance program remains open for eligible, flood-impacted companies and nonprofits. The $43 million program offers no-interest, partially-forgivable loans of $20,000 to $50,000, using recovery dollars provided to Louisiana from Congress.

The money from the loans can be used to pay rent, utilities, mortgage, employee wages and some non-construction repair expenses.

