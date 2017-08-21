Judge Divides $100K Insurance Payout to Victims of 2015 Oklahoma Parade Crash

A Payne County judge has distributed $100,000 in insurance money to victims of a 2015 homecoming parade crash at Oklahoma State University that killed four people and injured dozens more.

Associate District Judge Stephen Kistler was tasked with deciding how to divide the money from Adacia Chambers’ car insurance policy.

Chambers was sentenced in January to life in prison after accepting a plea deal. Prosecutors alleged that she purposely steered her car around a police barricade and sped up before plowing into the crowd watching the parade before the school’s homecoming game.

Kistler dispersed the money among more than 50 victims and about a dozen medical care and insurance providers. The Oklahoman reports that Chambers’ liability coverage capped at $100,000 for bodily injury and $50,000 for property damage.

