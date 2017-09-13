U.S. Flood Insurance Program Expects $11B in Texas Flood Payouts

By Ginger Gibson | September 13, 2017

The U.S. federal flood insurance program estimates it will make $11 billion in payments through the government-run program for flooding in Texas caused by Hurricane Harvey, the program’s administrator Roy Wright said.

Additionally, in an attempt to make those payments more quickly, homeowners who do not object to the determination made by adjustors will be able to receive their payouts without completing additional paperwork, Wright said.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Copyright 2017 Reuters. Click for restrictions.
Get Insurance Journal Every Day

Advertisers

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

More News
More News Features