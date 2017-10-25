Mumphrey Joins LWCC in Louisiana as Chief Information Officer

Louisiana workers’ compensation insurer, LWCC, has hired Kappie Mumphrey as its chief information officer (CIO).

Mumphrey is an IT leader with over 25 years’ experience in management, including having served as CIO for the LSU AgCenter. She has been instrumental in developing and implementing IT strategies and governance processes in several different industries, and has significant experience managing large-scale, enterprise-wide application implementation projects, many of which contained business process re-engineering components.

Most recently, she served as senior director, Office of the CIO for CB&I.

Mumphrey earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science and an MBA, both from Louisiana State University. She is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP). Additionally, Mumphrey is a member of the Baton Rouge CIO Roundtable and has spoken at several national conferences as well as served as guest lecturer at LSU.

LWCC, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a private, nonprofit mutual insurance company that is rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best.

Source: LWCC