Causey Sworn In As North Carolina Insurance Commissioner

North Carolina’s new insurance commissioner was sworn in just as soon as 2017 began.

Repub lican Mike Causey of Guilford County held his swear-in ceremony just after midnight at a fire station at the Guil-Rand Fire Depnoartment in Archdale. The insurance commissioner also serves as the state fire marshal.

Causey defeated Democratic incumbent Wayne Goodwin in November.

“My message of ‘More Choices, Better Service and Lower Rates’ resonated with the voters. A special thanks to Commissioner Goodwin for his years of service in state government,” Causey said at the time in a statement to Insurance Journal.

Causey and Goodwin battled it out for the post once before in 2012, with Goodwin winning then by 4 percentage points, according to Ballotpedia.

