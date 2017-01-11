The Crichton Group Acquires RLH Agency in Nashville

The Crichton Group of Tennessee has acquired RLH Agency, LLC, a long-standing Middle Tennessee insurance agency focused on the construction industry. Robert L. Harris, insurance industry veteran and founder of RLH Agency, will join The Crichton Group as a partner.

Based in Nashville, RLH Agency specializes in providing property and casualty insurance products and surety bonds to contractors and companies throughout the construction industry. The acquisition enables The Crichton Group to grow its existing construction division and expand resources provided to clients.

Jimmy Ward, CEO and co-chair of The Crichton Group, said the acquisition gives the company the opportunity to deepen its capabilities in serving this area of business and expand its client resources.

In addition to Harris, RLH Agency Principal Pat Phipps and all other full-time employees will join The Crichton Group, bringing its total professionals to more than 100 in Middle Tennessee