Florida Launches Online Workers’ Comp Insurer Database for Employers

The Florida Division of Workers’ Compensation has formed an online insurance company database to assist Florida business owners with obtaining workers’ compensation coverage that protects employees from the impacts of on-the-job injuries. According to a statement from the Florida Department of Financial Services, the new online database, called the Coverage Assistance Program (CAP), allows employers to search for insurance companies that are actively offering workers’ compensation policies for their industry type.

“Ensuring that Florida businesses have proper workers’ compensation coverage is crucial to the success of the entire workers’ compensation system,” said Tanner Holloman, director of the Division of Workers’ Compensation. “Employers can use the information provided in the CAP to inform conversations with their insurance agents and to help facilitate a smoother, faster policy purchasing process.”

The Division of Workers’ Compensation works to ensure that injured workers have access to medical care, that claims are adjusted and reimbursed efficiently, and that health care providers are compensated fairly for electing to participate as a workers’ compensation care provider. The Division also aims to provide the resources necessary to help all participants in the process remain in compliance with Florida workers’ compensation laws.

Source: Florida Department of Financial Services