Florida Officer, Chief Charged Over Citizens Academy Fatality

Prosecutors in southwest Florida have filed charges against an officer who accidentally shot a woman to death during a citizens academy “shoot/don’t shoot” exercise, as well as the officer’s boss.

State Attorney Stephen Russell announced Wednesday that Punta Gorda Police Officer Lee Coel has been charged with felony manslaughter and faces up to 30 years in prison. Police Chief Tom Lewis has been charged with misdemeanor culpable negligence and faces up to 60 days in jail.

Authorities say 73-year-old Mary Knowlton was taking part in a roleplaying scenario Aug. 9 when she was mistakenly struck with a live round. The retired librarian was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Coel was placed on administrative leave at the time.

