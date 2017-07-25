Ryan Specialty Group to Acquire N-Surance Outlets of Georgia

Ryan Specialty Group, LLC, announced it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire N-Surance Outlets (NSO), a wholesale insurance brokerage and binding authority operation headquartered in Roswell, Ga.

NSO will become part of R-T Specialty, LLC (RT Specialty), the wholesale brokerage unit of Ryan Specialty Group (RSG), and will expand RT Specialty’s Atlanta office while remaining at the current Roswell location.

N-Surance Outlets specializes in commercial P&C, transportation, and garage risks and was founded in 1985 by Gregory K. Murrey. NSO has consistently focused on these lines of business and currently services over 1,000 agents in the Southeast.

Jason Murrey, president of NSO, and his team will continue to service and expand their client base.

According to RT Specialty Chairman and CEO, Timothy W. Turner, bringing NSO into RT expands its presence in the Southeast and further strengthens its product offerings and services.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

R-T Specialty, LLC, a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC, provides wholesale brokerage and other services to agents and brokers.