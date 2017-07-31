7 Florida Homes Struck by Lightning During Severe Thunderstorm

Lightning struck seven homes in Florida, causing extensive damage to at least two of them during a severe thunderstorm.

Niceville Fire Chief Tommy Mayville tells the News Herald firefighters were kept busy Thursday night as call after call for help came in.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a lightning bolt strike one home and then four others in the community near Panama City in Florida’s Panhandle.

Mayville says fire crews from nearby towns helped handle all the calls that came in after the storm.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.