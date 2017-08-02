Florida Regulators Approve 50K Citizens Policies for October Takeouts

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has approved the following companies to participate in the October Citizens Property Insurance Corporation take-out period.

For the Oct. 17, 2017 Personal Residential Take-Out Period:

Safepoint Insurance Company – approved to remove up to 35,000 personal residential policies (20,000 Personal Lines Account/15,000 Coastal Account)

Southern Oaks Insurance Company – approved to remove up to 15,000 personal residential policies (5,000 Personal Lines Account/10,000 Coastal Account)

This approval brings the total number of potential personal and commercial residential policies approved for take-outs in 2017 to 139,244; the actual number of policies removed from Citizens so far in 2017 was 13,460 as of July 11. These take-outs are part of ongoing depopulation efforts to reduce the number of policies in state-created Citizens and transfer them back into the private insurance market. Policyholders who receive a take-out offer may choose to remain covered by Citizens through the opt-out process.

Citizens policies generally fall into three categories: Personal Residential (PR), such as a single family home or mobile home; Commercial Residential (CR), such as condominiums or apartments owned by a company or a condominium/homeowners association; and Commercial Non-Residential (CNR), such as a traditional business. Policies in those three categories fall into one of the following Account Lines: Citizen’s Personal Lines Accounts (PLA) and Commercial Lines Accounts (CLA) are mostly non-coastal properties; and the Coastal Account (CA) is coastal properties.

The companies approved to participate in a personal residential and/or commercial residential take-out along with the number of policies approved for removal are available on the OIR webpage. Typically, monthly approvals are posted to this webpage within a week of Citizens’ deadline for OIR to issue an approval.

Source: Florida Office of Insurance Regulation