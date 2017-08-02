Florida Regulators Approve 50K Citizens Policies for October Takeouts

August 2, 2017

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has approved the following companies to participate in the October Citizens Property Insurance Corporation take-out period.

For the Oct. 17, 2017 Personal Residential Take-Out Period:

  • Safepoint Insurance Company – approved to remove up to 35,000 personal residential policies (20,000 Personal Lines Account/15,000 Coastal Account)
  • Southern Oaks Insurance Company – approved to remove up to 15,000 personal residential policies (5,000 Personal Lines Account/10,000 Coastal Account)

This approval brings the total number of potential personal and commercial residential policies approved for take-outs in 2017 to 139,244; the actual number of policies removed from Citizens so far in 2017 was 13,460 as of July 11. These take-outs are part of ongoing depopulation efforts to reduce the number of policies in state-created Citizens and transfer them back into the private insurance market. Policyholders who receive a take-out offer may choose to remain covered by Citizens through the opt-out process.

Citizens policies generally fall into three categories: Personal Residential (PR), such as a single family home or mobile home; Commercial Residential (CR), such as condominiums or apartments owned by a company or a condominium/homeowners association; and Commercial Non-Residential (CNR), such as a traditional business. Policies in those three categories fall into one of the following Account Lines: Citizen’s Personal Lines Accounts (PLA) and Commercial Lines Accounts (CLA) are mostly non-coastal properties; and the Coastal Account (CA) is coastal properties.

The companies approved to participate in a personal residential and/or commercial residential take-out along with the number of policies approved for removal are available on the OIR webpage. Typically, monthly approvals are posted to this webpage within a week of Citizens’ deadline for OIR to issue an approval.

Source: Florida Office of Insurance Regulation

Get Insurance Journal Every Day

Advertisers

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

More News
More News Features