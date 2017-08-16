Businesses Owned by West Virginia Gov Settle Flood Clean Up Suit for $550K

Three businesses owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his family have agreed to settle for $551,420 a lawsuit that claimed they had not paid for $771,268 of cleanup work after the Greenbrier resort was hit by severe flooding last year.

The consent judgment filed Aug. 7 in federal court says the Greenbrier Hotel Corp., James C. Justice Companies Inc. and Justice Family Group LLC will pay post-judgment interest of 7 percent until it’s paid in full.

The December lawsuit by Texas-based BMS CAT followed a mechanic’s lien against the Justice companies in October for the unpaid bills.

The flood remediation was done on the resort’s chapel, ballroom, PGA tournament office and other buildings following the June flooding.

Company officials said last year they were awaiting compensation from their insurance carrier.

