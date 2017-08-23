Gas Leak at West Virginia Restaurant Sends 7 to Hospital

A fire official says seven people have were sent to the hospital after a suspected gas leak at a West Virginia restaurant.

Media outlets report the incident happened Monday at a Buffalo Wild Wings outside the Huntington Mall.

Barboursville Fire Chief John Hockenberry said seven people were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Mall owner Cafaro Co. spokesman Joe Bell says a general manager noticed an odd smell before the restaurant opened.

The exact source of the leak wasn’t immediately determined. Bell says an inspection of the restaurant’s equipment is planned.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.